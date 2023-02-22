Most Americans feel "significant discomfort" about the idea of their doctors using artificial intelligence to help manage their health, a new survey finds, but they generally acknowledge AI's potential to reduce medical mistakes and to eliminate some of the problems doctors may have with racial bias.

Artificial intelligence is the theory and development of computer programs that can solve problems and perform tasks that typically would require human intelligence -- machines that can essentially learn like humans can, based on the input they have been given.

Tags