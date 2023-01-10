Most teens have seen porn online by age 12. Here is how to talk to them

Many teens are coming across pornography at school, with their friends, on social media or clicking on links that they didn't realize were pornography, the report said.

 Irina Belcikova/Adobe Stock

Families waiting to talk about pornography until their children are teenagers should move up that schedule, according to a new report.

The average that kids first reported being exposed to online porn was 12, according to a new Common Sense Media survey of more than 1,300 teens ages 13 to 17.

Tags