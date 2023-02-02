More than half of US adults support ending the sale of all tobacco products, according to a new study led by researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nearly two-thirds said they support banning menthol cigarette sales.

The poll, published Thursday in the journal Preventing Chronic Disease, included 6,455 US adults surveyed in 2021 -- before the US Food and Drug Administration proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

