As drug overdose deaths hover near record levels in the United States, naloxone is reaching more people than ever, and possible policy shifts could make it more accessible this year. But experts say the overdose-reversing medication is not a panacea for the country's opioid epidemic.

About 1.2 million doses of naloxone were dispensed by retail pharmacies in 2021, according to data published by the American Medical Association -- nearly nine times more than were dispensed five years earlier. Nearly all states have standing orders that allow pharmacists or other qualified organizations to provide the medication without a prescription to people who are at risk of an overdose or are helping someone at risk.

