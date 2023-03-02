Naloxone nasal spray may soon be in your pharmacy. Our medical analyst explains what it is and who can use it

The nasal spray version of naloxone may soon be available without a prescription if the FDA signs off on the recommendation. The drug can reverse the effects of opioids, such as fentanyl or heroin.

 Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getty Images

Two advisory committees to the US Food and Drug Administration have voted unanimously to recommend that a nasal spray version of the opioid overdose antidote, naloxone (also called Narcan), be made available over the counter.

If the FDA agrees with this recommendation, naloxone may soon be sold without a prescription in pharmacies and made available in grocery stores, big-box stores, gas stations, and corner stores around the country.

