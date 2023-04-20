Emergent, the maker of the opioid overdose antidote Narcan, said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its nasal spray product now that the US Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.

Public interest groups such as government agencies, nonprofits and first responders pay less than $50, on average, for a kit of two 4-milligram doses, the company says. The wholesale price is $125 per kit. "A goal for the out-of-pocket retailer price is to be consistent with our public interest pricing ... although retail price is set by individual retailers."

CNN's Nadia Kounang, Jen Christensen and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

