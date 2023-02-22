In 2015, millions of people around the world tuned in to hear President Jimmy Carter announce that his cancer -- metastatic melanoma -- had spread to his brain, but he didn't focus solely on his own disease. Rather, he used the international attention to talk about an illness he did not have.

Carter almost seemed more concerned about the health of people who did not have access to safe drinking water and were sick with a neglected tropical disease called Guinea worm.

Tags