Since the summer launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, the new three-digit number has seen a significant rise in call volume -- routing more than 2 million calls, texts and chat messages to call centers, with the majority being answered in under a minute.

"The average speed to answer year-over-year was about three minutes in 2021. It's now 44 seconds in December of 2022," said Dr. John Palmieri, a senior medical advisor at the US Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, who serves as 988's deputy director.

  By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated