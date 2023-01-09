N2102P24007C (1).TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s “too early” to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.

And the new variant is an indication that not only is COVID-19 continuing to evolve, it’s highlighting the need for vaccine equity globally to prevent more variants from emerging.

