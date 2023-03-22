When a pharmaceutical plant in Shanghai that made contrast material for radiological scans shut down last year, half the United States' supply of the radioactive substance immediately became unavailable. Health care providers had to make difficult choices about who got potentially lifesaving tests.

"I work in the VA system. This impacted veterans literally overnight, where we needed to make decisions about whether we were going to allow some scans to be done to evaluate someone's cancer or treat someone's heart disease," said Dr. Andrew Shuman, a head and neck surgeon who works at the US Department of Veterans Affairs and is an associate professor at University of Michigan Health. "Veterans deserve better and we should not be reliant on a supply chain that's that tenuous."

