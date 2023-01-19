Most adults in the US consider the quality of the country's health care to be unfavorable, according to a new survey. This is the first time in a 20-year trend from Gallup polls that the share of adults who rated the quality of the nation's health care to be "excellent" or "good" dipped below 50%. The share of adults who rated it as "poor" jumped above 20%, also for the first time.

Nearly half of adults said that the system has "major problems." Another one in five adults said that US health care is in a "state of crisis," the largest share in about a decade.

Tags