New research reveals how coffee and tea can affect risk of early death for adults with diabetes

Adults with type 2 diabetes who drink more coffee or tea lower their risk of heart disease, a new study said.

 d3sign/Moment RF/Getty Images

If you have type 2 diabetes, drinking more coffee, tea or plain water may lower your risk of dying prematurely from any cause by about 25%, a new study found.

However, drinking more sugar-sweetened beverages raised the risk of heart disease by 25% and the risk of dying from a heart attack or another cardiovascular event by 29%, the study said. Research has shown cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death for people with type 2 diabetes.

