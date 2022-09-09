New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties

A research assistant prepares a PCR reaction for polio at a lab at Queens College on August 25, in New York.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said.

Sequence analysis of wastewater surveillance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found poliovirus samples in Nassau County, bringing the total to 5 counties -- Rockland County, Orange County, Sullivan County, New York City, and now, Nassau County.

