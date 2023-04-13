Not enough people wear hearing aids, experts say. Doing so could reduce dementia

Hearing aids could be a cost-effective way to reduce the possible impact of hearing loss on dementia, according to a new study.

 Zinkevych/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Treating hearing loss could mean reducing the risk for dementia, according to a new study.

Hearing loss may increase the risk for dementia, but using hearing aids lowered the risk so it's similar to those without hearing loss, according to the study published Thursday in The Lancet.

