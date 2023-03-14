Novo Nordisk becomes latest to announce it is cutting insulin prices by up to 75%

 Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

Novo Nordisk said Tuesday it will slash the list prices of several of its popular pre-filled insulin pens and vials by up to 75%, becoming the latest drugmaker to reduce the cost of the critical medicine for diabetes patients. The change will take effect January 1.

However, the company did not announce an expansion of its programs that cut patients' out-of-pocket costs, which has been a focus of President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.

