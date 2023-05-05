Novo Nordisk, maker of the weight-loss drug Wegovy, said it would limit supply of starter doses as demand outpaces the company's manufacturing capacity.

The supply interruptions aren't expected to affect higher doses of the medicine for people who already take the drug, the company said in a statement posted Thursday on its Wegovy website. Novo Nordisk said it anticipates that many people will have trouble filling prescriptions at the lower initial doses through September.

