One iguana's taste for cake leaves a young girl with a mysterious malady

Experts say most iguanas aren't especially big fans of cake.

 Kamil Srubar/Elena Veselova/Adobe Stock

The bump on a young California girl's hand was mysterious -- and growing. It wasn't until she had seen two doctors and undergone a biopsy that her family realized the cause: The child had gotten in the way of a hungry iguana with a sweet tooth, resulting in what may be the first documented infection of a rare bacterial infection in a human from an iguana bite.

The girl, who is not named in a scientific presentation on the case that will be given at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in April, is still recovering after her unexpected ordeal, which started on a vacation in March 2022.

