This had been a quiet little town of about 4,700 people nestled in the rolling hills of Northeast Ohio. A sign posted on State Road 14 welcomes visitors to East Palestine, "the place to be."

But for the past month, ever since a freight train derailed and caught fire, the town has been bustling with responders and reporters. Residents say they're grateful for the help, but the attention and uncertainty have begun to strain the town's hospitality.

CNN's Miguel Marquez and Jeff Simon contributed to this report

