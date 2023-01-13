Before there were Crock-Pots and Instant Pots, slow cookers and air fryers, there was the Dutch oven. A multipurpose pot that has been a workhorse for cooks for centuries, it is one of the most useful, versatile pieces of kitchen equipment one can own.

There are several styles of Dutch ovens on the market, and likely you're most familiar with the brightly colored, enameled cast iron versions that have graced many a stovetop over the years. Quality comes at a price, with many Dutch ovens costing more than $100, so it could reasonably be considered an investment piece. But its versatility makes up for the initial cost, and your return on that investment will span decades.

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.

