N2304P66004C.TIF
Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.

The technique is called a-synuclein seeding amplification assay, and it can detect an abnormal protein linked with Parkinson's disease in both symptomatic and non-symptomatic people. This means it has the potential to act as an early alarm system for people who might not realize they face a high risk of developing Parkinson's.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags