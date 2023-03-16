As the US Food and Drug Administration's independent advisers prepare to discuss Thursday the full approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral, Paxlovid, agency experts said this week that clinical trial data shows that it is safe and effective for treatment of mild to moderate illness in high-risk adults.

The agency also concluded that Paxlovid is not associated with Covid-19 rebound, in which people test positive or see their symptoms return after they finish the five-day course of the drug.

