Pfizer alerts doctors to impending shortage of antibiotic for kids, will prioritize drug for pregnant adults

Pfizer is warning doctors that it expects to run out of penicillin for children by the end of June. Pictured is the Pfizer headquarters building in New York City.

 Carlos Allegri/Reuters

(CNN) — Pfizer, the manufacturer of Bicillin – a long-acting injectable form of the antibiotic penicillin – is warning doctors that it expects to run out of its formulations for children by the end of June. Formulations for adults are also expected to be in short supply but are not expected to run out.

The company sent a letter to clinicians this week, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags