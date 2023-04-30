phoebe cmo.jpg

Dr. Dianna Grant

ALBANY – Georgia’s “Safe Haven” law, designed to protect newborns, gives criminal immunity to a mother who leaves a baby with a staff member at a hospital, fire station or police station. Phoebe wants to remind the public that all its hospitals are safe places for newborns under the law, and the health system has a policy in place to deal with surrendered newborns.

“This is a very rare occurrence anywhere, but we are prepared to safely take custody and care of a newborn and offer support to a mother if a child is properly surrendered to us,” Dr. Dianna Grant, the Phoebe Putney Health System's Chief Medical Officer, said in a news release. “At Phoebe, protecting babies is vital to our vision ‘to make every life we touch better,’ and it is certainly part of our safety-first commitment.”

