Plant-based milk can still be called 'milk,' FDA says, but may need to compare itself to dairy

Labels on plant-based milks may look different in the future.

 Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The plant-based milk you buy may soon have a revised label.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued draft guidance Wednesday on how companies should identify plant-based products that are marketed and sold as alternatives to dairy milk, such as almond, oat or soy milk.

