If you're scheduling an appointment for a vaccination — whether for Covid-19, the flu or for travel to another country — make sure you're getting a long, restful night's slumber before you head to the doctor.

Sleeping less than six hours the night before you get the shot may limit your body's response to the vaccine, reducing protection against the virus or bacteria, according to a new study.

