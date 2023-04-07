Popular Easter candy Peeps contains additive linked to cancer, Consumer Reports says

Peeps is called out for containing red dye No. 3, just before Easter.

 William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Most convenient store shelves are well stocked with sugary marshmallow chicks and bunnies in time for Easter.

The original yellow-colored chick is still the best-selling product sold under the Peeps brand, but the popular springtime candy brand is being criticized for containing red dye No. 3 in its pink- and purple-colored candies.

