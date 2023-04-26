The US Supreme Court decision that revoked the federal right to an abortion led to significant restrictions to abortion access, but hasn't affected public support, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center.

About a year after the court's Dobbs decision, 80% of US adults say that their views on abortion have not changed. More than 6 in 10 say that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while about a third say that it should be illegal in all or most cases. This divide has changed little over the past few decades, Pew data shows.

