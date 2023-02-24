Two people who received Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine during a clinical trial were later diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, and the US Food and Drug Administration has asked Pfizer to conduct a safety study if the shot is approved, according to agency documents released Friday.

The cases were confirmed in two adults in their 60s who were among 20,000 vaccine recipients in Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trial. One person's illness had completely resolved after three months, and another was improving after six months. There were no Guillain-Barre cases among people who didn't receive the shot.

