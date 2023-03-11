It's easy to have a sense of gratitude when things are going your way or when holidays, like Thanksgiving, dictate it. But just as showing love shouldn't be reserved only for good times and special occasions like anniversaries, being grateful shouldn't happen only during optimal conditions or on designated days.

With just a little effort, you can find reasons to be grateful every day — and practicing gratitude regularly offers many health and wellness benefits that can boost your happiness year-round.

Sign up for CNN's Stress, But Less newsletter. Our six-part mindfulness guide will inform and inspire you to reduce stress while learning how to harness it.

Tags