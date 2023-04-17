Refined carbs and red meat driving global rise in type 2 diabetes, study says

Unhealthy carbs and processed meats are two leading contributing factors to global cases of diabetes, a new study said.

 djgunner/E+/Getty Images

Gobbling up too many refined wheat and rice products, along with eating too few whole grains, is fueling the growth of new cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide, according to a new study that models data through 2018.

"Our study suggests poor carbohydrate quality is a leading driver of diet-attributable type 2 diabetes globally," says senior author Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a professor of nutrition at Tufts University and professor of medicine at Tufts School of Medicine in Boston, in a statement.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags