Vaccination rates for measles and other diseases dropped again last school year, according to a study published on Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coverage against measles dropped to the lowest it's been in more than a decade.

School requirements do not include the Covid-19 vaccine, which is explicitly banned from being included in school mandates in at least 20 states. However, the Covid-19 vaccine will become part of the CDC's recommended immunization schedule for both children and adults this year.

