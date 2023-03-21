Swabs collected from stalls and equipment at the Huanan Market in Wuhan, China, that tested positive for traces of the virus that causes Covid-19 also, in some cases, contained traces of DNA from animals known to be susceptible to infection, according to a new analysis by an international team of researchers.

In the analysis, posted online Tuesday, the researchers say their findings add to evidence that live animals traded at the market could have passed the coronavirus to humans, pointing to a natural origin for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tags