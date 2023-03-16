Sanofi is cutting the list price of Lantus, its most widely prescribed insulin in the US, by 78% and establishing a $35 monthly cap for those with private insurance, the company announced Thursday. The change is effective January 1.

The move follows similar ones by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk this month. The three companies dominate the global insulin market.

CNN's Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

