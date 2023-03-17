Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is continuing to receive treatment for depression at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, after checking himself into the hospital on February 15. His office has said he has experienced depression "off and on" during his life, but that his condition "only became severe in recent weeks," necessitating inpatient care.

Fetterman's disclosure, widely praised by mental health advocates, has prompted many people to ask questions about the often misunderstood illness: What is depression and what are the symptoms? What are its risk factors? How can one distinguish clinical depression from feeling sad? How common is major depressive disorder? What treatments are available and when is hospitalization needed? And how can someone who needs help find assistance?

Tags