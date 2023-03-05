Her smile is bright, cheery, sometimes goofy and always contagious. But pictures can't completely capture her upbeat, positive vibe. At 21, Claire Bridges has a mature spirit that amazes those who love her as well as the doctors who had to operate on her heart and remove both legs to save her life.

"She had a will to live, perseverance and a sort of twinkle in her eye — I tell all my patients that's half the battle," said Dr. Dean Arnaoutakis, a vascular surgeon at the University of South Florida Health in Tampa who amputated Bridges' legs after complications from Covid-19.

