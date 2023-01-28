When I found out I was expecting my son a couple of years ago, it wasn't the process of labor I was most terrified of — it was the sleep deprivation I knew I'd be facing with a newborn for months on end, without respite.

As a physician, I had spent a decade of my life working overnights, 30+ hour on-call shifts and nights of sleep broken by the cringe-worthy beeping of my pager. I knew how my brain and I worked on the other side of no sleep. We were a ball of stress, on edge and slow to process information; we had delayed reflexes, we craved the unhealthiest foods possible and we felt like everything was a mountain.

