How you sleep each night plays a vital role in how you perform in your daily life. So, it's no wonder that professional sports teams tap the expertise of sleep doctors to ensure their elite athletes get the quality sleep they need to perform at the highest levels.

As a mobility coach who works in Major League Baseball, I can attest that during spring training, when every day starts early, players and coaches alike dread losing an hour of sleep when we "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time.

