Sleep problems linked to fivefold rise in stroke risk, study says

Letting go of any worries and meditating can help before bedtime, experts say.

 Shutterstock

Snoring, snorting, tossing and turning, napping for a long time during the day, waking up during the night, and sleeping too little or even too much all contribute to poor-quality sleep and may raise your risk for stroke, according to a new study.

In fact, researchers found the more sleep problems you have, the greater the risk of stroke.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags