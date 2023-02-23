Want to live longer? Then prioritize sleep in your life: Following five good sleep habits added nearly five years to a man's life expectancy and almost 2.5 years to a woman's life, a new study found.

"If people have all these ideal sleep behaviors, they are more likely to live longer," said study coauthor Dr. Frank Qian, a clinical fellow in medicine at Harvard Medical School and internal medicine resident physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Tags