Some experts say more women should consider removing fallopian tubes to reduce cancer risk

 Courtesy Samantha Carlucci

"Knowledge is power," says Samantha Carlucci, 26. The Ravena, New York, resident recently had a hysterectomy that included removing her fallopian tubes -- and believes it saved her life.

The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is drawing attention to the role of fallopian tubes in many cases of ovarian cancer and now says more women, including those with average risk, should consider having their tubes removed to cut their cancer risk.

