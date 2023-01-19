A new study raises the question whether some people can wait longer than the recommended 10years to repeat a colonoscopy after a negative initial screening for colorectal cancer.

The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, looked at 120,000 people 65 and older in Germany from 2013 to 2019 who had a colonoscopy 10 or more years after an initial negative screening, and it compared them with all colonoscopy screenings conducted on people 65 or older in that time period -- most of whom were being screened for the first time.

Tags