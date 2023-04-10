Some ready-to-eat salads with chicken or ham may contain potentially deadly listeria

Certain brands of fresh ready-to-eat salads that include chicken or ham may also contain lettuce contaminated with listeria, a potentially deadly bacteria.

 BSIP/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images

Certain brands of fresh ready-to-eat salads that include chicken or ham may also contain lettuce contaminated with listeria, a potentially deadly bacteria, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan, voluntarily recalled lettuce produced and sold under the brand Revolution Farms on April 5, 2023, due to the potential for listeria contamination.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags