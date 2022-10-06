southwell.png

TIFTON — Southwell urges local residents to get a flu shot this flu season as cases are expected to rise this year.

“The flu shot is the strongest protection against getting the flu,” Dr. Rubal Patel, Southwell’s Medical Director for Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care, who also serves as chair of the health care system’s flu committee, said. “While social distancing and wearing masks kept recent flu seasons milder than pre-pandemic levels, flu cases are expected to rise as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.”

