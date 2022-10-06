TIFTON — Southwell urges local residents to get a flu shot this flu season as cases are expected to rise this year.
“The flu shot is the strongest protection against getting the flu,” Dr. Rubal Patel, Southwell’s Medical Director for Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care, who also serves as chair of the health care system’s flu committee, said. “While social distancing and wearing masks kept recent flu seasons milder than pre-pandemic levels, flu cases are expected to rise as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.”
Patel said flu shots reduce the severity of symptoms and help to speed the recovery of those who get infected with the flu. She also stressed that people cannot get the flu from the flu shot.
“You should receive a flu shot every year as flu viruses are constantly changing and your protection from the flu vaccine declines over time,” Patel said. “It is best to be vaccinated before flu begins to spread in our community, ideally before the end of October.”
Flu season in North America typically occurs between October and May. Patel said this long window of opportunity poses a risk that the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the flu may spread in the community at the same time during flu season.
“If this happens, people could become ill with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time,” she said. “Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu can reduce their spread. The COVID-19 vaccine alone does not protect you from getting the flu. You can receive the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time. The flu and COVID 19 vaccines are very easy to obtain in our community.”
Patel said the more people who get vaccinated, the more people will be protected from flu, including older people, very young children, pregnant women, and people with certain long-term health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications.
In addition to a flu shot, Patel recommends other ways to help limit the spread of influenza. Some basic rules-of-thumb include:
· Wash your hands regularly.
· Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow if a tissue isn’t available.
“We appreciate the community’s help and cooperation in reducing the spread of flu and COVID-19,” Patel said.
