Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia... Miller County in southwestern Georgia... Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia... Southeastern Clay County in southwestern Georgia... Southeastern Randolph County in southwestern Georgia... Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia... Baker County in southwestern Georgia... Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia... Northern Seminole County in southwestern Georgia... Early County in southwestern Georgia... * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 952 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morgan to near Columbia, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Colquitt, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Blakely, Pelham, Putney, Donalsonville, Camilla, Edison, Arlington, Baconton, Columbia, Leary, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Douglasville and Centerville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH