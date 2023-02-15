If you're making the switch to more vegetarian and plant-based meals, chances are you've been adding more beans to your roster of regular dishes. That means you've likely been loading up your grocery cart with cans galore. But while canned beans are convenient, I'm here to make the argument for using dried beans in their place.

(And whether you're a vegetarian or meat eater, finding a place for beans in your diet is a healthy — and tasty — must.)

