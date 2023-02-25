With spring still nearly a month away, the continued wintry weather and shorter days with less sunlight could be taking a toll on your motivation to get out and exercise. Understandably, you may be inclined to skip the gym in favor of staying cozy inside. But don't let the winter blues keep you from moving your body!

By getting creative, you can get the exercise you need at home not only to boost your physical health but also to increase the feel-good brain chemicals serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline to help you beat those doldrums.

