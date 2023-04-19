After two years of significantly low levels, strep infections in the US have surged again this season, according to a new analysis.

In February, the share of health care visits for strep throat or a related diagnosis was nearly 30% higher than during the previous peak in 2017. And preliminary data for early March shows a continued upward trend, according to the Epic Health Research Network. The findings are based on electronic health records from thousands of clinics and hospitals, representing more than 100 million people across the country.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags