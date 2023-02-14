Study finds link between 'free sugar' intake and cardiovascular disease

Eating a high amount of free, or added, sugars from foods such as sweetened baked goods could raise your risk for cardiovascular disease, according to a new study.

 altitudevisual/Adobe Stock

Eating a lot of free sugars — also known as added sugars — might feel harmless in the moment, but it could increase your risk for getting cardiovascular disease, a new study has found.

Free sugars are those added during the processing of foods; packaged as table sugar and other sweeteners; and naturally occurring in syrups, honey, fruit juice, vegetable juice, purees, pastes and similar products in which the cellular structure of the food has been broken down, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration. They don't include sugars naturally occurring in dairy or structurally whole fruits and vegetables.

Tags