TORONTO (CTV Network) -- The level of lithium in a pregnant woman’s household’s tap water may correlate to a higher chance of their infant being diagnosed with autism, according to a new study looking at how this environmental factor may impact the prevalence of the neurological difference.

The study, published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA Pediatrics, looked at lithium levels in Denmark's tap water and compared it to the health records of more than 50,000 children.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Features