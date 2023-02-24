Study offers concerning insight into how daily marijuana use can affect your heart

Marijuana increases heart rate and blood pressure immediately after use, the CDC says.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Using marijuana every day can raise a person's risk of coronary artery disease, or CAD, by a third compared with those who never partake, a new study found.

"A growing body of evidence suggests that cannabis is not entirely without harm and may actually cause cardiovascular disease," said lead study author Dr. Ishan Paranjpe, a resident physician at Stanford University. The study — which has not yet been published -— will be presented Sunday at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology.

Tags